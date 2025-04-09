Himachal Pensioners Demand Action: Unpaid Dues Spark Statewide Protests
Himachal Pradesh pensioners are demanding the release of pending pension arrears, with protests planned statewide due to delays. The arrears, dating back to retirees from 2016-2022, remain unpaid despite state assurances. Mismanagement by the previous government has led to pension liabilities of Rs 11,000 crore.
Himachal Pradesh pensioners, frustrated by delayed pension arrears, are gearing up for statewide protests. The protests stem from the non-payment of dues for retirees between 2016 and 2022, which the government has yet to clear.
This issue highlights a larger financial mismanagement, as state chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu noted that the previous BJP administration left a staggering Rs 11,000 crore in pension liabilities.
Although some arrears have been paid, particularly to those over 75, gaps remain, prompting pensioners to demand action and accountability from Himachal's current government.
