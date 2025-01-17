Imran Khan Sentenced in Landmark Corruption Case

A Pakistani court has handed down a 14-year prison sentence to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, marking a pivotal moment in a land corruption case, according to ARY News.

The conviction is tied to what is considered the largest financial misconduct case against Khan to date. The verdict was issued by an anti-graft court located in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, faces serious charges of financial wrongdoing, with significant political ramifications in Pakistan's ongoing battle against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)