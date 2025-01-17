Imran Khan Sentenced in Landmark Corruption Case
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received a 14-year prison sentence in a significant land corruption case. The verdict, reported by ARY News, was issued from an anti-graft court in Rawalpindi, where Khan has been held since August 2023 for financial misconduct on a large scale.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:31 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A Pakistani court has handed down a 14-year prison sentence to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, marking a pivotal moment in a land corruption case, according to ARY News.
The conviction is tied to what is considered the largest financial misconduct case against Khan to date. The verdict was issued by an anti-graft court located in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, faces serious charges of financial wrongdoing, with significant political ramifications in Pakistan's ongoing battle against corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement