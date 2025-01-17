Left Menu

Kerala Emphasizes Resilient Growth Amidst Fiscal Challenges

Kerala's budget session highlighted fiscal pressures from reduced union fiscal transfers, GST compensation cessation, and emphasized initiatives for climate resilience, economic growth, and infrastructure development. The state focuses on social justice, economic growth, and housing while urging the Union to support their initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:22 IST
Kerala Emphasizes Resilient Growth Amidst Fiscal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session of the Kerala assembly commenced with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar highlighting fiscal challenges due to reduced union transfers and GST compensation cessation.

Kerala's government is committed to social justice, rehabilitation of landslide victims, and building climate resilience. Efforts include initiatives in agriculture, infrastructure, and investment to foster economic growth.

The government also prioritizes housing and welfare programs alongside infrastructure development, urging the Union for supportive measures. The 13th session will continue through March, with the budget presentation scheduled for February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025