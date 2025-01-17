Kerala Emphasizes Resilient Growth Amidst Fiscal Challenges

The budget session of the Kerala assembly commenced with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar highlighting fiscal challenges due to reduced union transfers and GST compensation cessation.

Kerala's government is committed to social justice, rehabilitation of landslide victims, and building climate resilience. Efforts include initiatives in agriculture, infrastructure, and investment to foster economic growth.

The government also prioritizes housing and welfare programs alongside infrastructure development, urging the Union for supportive measures. The 13th session will continue through March, with the budget presentation scheduled for February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)