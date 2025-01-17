Kerala Emphasizes Resilient Growth Amidst Fiscal Challenges
Kerala's budget session highlighted fiscal pressures from reduced union fiscal transfers, GST compensation cessation, and emphasized initiatives for climate resilience, economic growth, and infrastructure development. The state focuses on social justice, economic growth, and housing while urging the Union to support their initiatives.
The budget session of the Kerala assembly commenced with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar highlighting fiscal challenges due to reduced union transfers and GST compensation cessation.
Kerala's government is committed to social justice, rehabilitation of landslide victims, and building climate resilience. Efforts include initiatives in agriculture, infrastructure, and investment to foster economic growth.
The government also prioritizes housing and welfare programs alongside infrastructure development, urging the Union for supportive measures. The 13th session will continue through March, with the budget presentation scheduled for February 7.
