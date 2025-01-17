Left Menu

Fierce Clash in Bastar: Security Forces Neutralise 12 Naxalites

In a decisive encounter, security forces neutralised 12 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The deceased are believed to belong to the Maoists' strongest unit, PLGA. The operation saw the involvement of multiple forces, with two commandos injured. This year, a total of 26 Naxalites have been eliminated in Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces neutralised 12 Naxalites in a fierce encounter in the dense forests of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, marking a significant operation against the Maoist insurgency. The Naxalites, part of the notorious People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA), faced off with elite units including the CRPF and CoBRA.

The operation took place in the Pamed-Basaguda-Usoor axis, an area known for frequent Maoist activity. Following the encounter, weapons were also recovered. A search operation continues as forces, comprising personnel from multiple units, are still active in the region.

The encounter also resulted in injuries to two CoBRA commandos due to an Improvised Explosive Device. With this operation, 26 Naxalites have been eliminated this year alone, signifying the intensifying efforts to curb Maoist influence in the Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

