Strategic Alignment: Iran-Russia Pact Raises Global Eyebrows

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to sign a strategic partnership treaty. The 20-year agreement aims to enhance defense cooperation, raising concerns in the West. Both nations deny that their alliance targets other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:25 IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow to finalize a 20-year strategic partnership treaty with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Russia's TASS state agency. This move comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with both countries striving to fortify their bilateral relations.

During his inaugural Kremlin visit since taking office, Pezeshkian is expected to discuss key bilateral and international issues with Putin. Both countries have strengthened relationships with nations perceived as adversaries by the United States, including North Korea and China, and the new treaty is likely to emphasize defense cooperation.

The collaboration is likely to cause unease in Western capitals; however, Russia and Iran insist their growing partnership is not antagonistic towards other nations. As Western sanctions loom over Iran's oil sector, discussions on this topic are anticipated. The use of Iranian technology in the Ukraine conflict remains a contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

