European Privacy Showdown with Chinese Tech Giants

In a significant legal move, Austrian advocacy group Noyb has filed a privacy complaint against six Chinese companies, including prominent names such as TikTok and Xiaomi. The complaint accuses these firms of unlawfully transferring the personal data of European Union users to China, raising serious privacy concerns.

This marks Noyb's first complaint against Chinese enterprises, after previous filings against major American companies. The group has lodged six complaints across Greece, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and Austria, pressing for the suspension of data transfers and hefty fines potentially reaching 4% of a firm's global revenue.

The companies named, such as AliExpress, Shein, and WeChat, are said to have cited transparency reports that confirm data transfers to China. Despite this, the Chinese government maintains it does not demand companies act against local laws. The allegations highlight ongoing tensions between Chinese tech firms and international data protection regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)