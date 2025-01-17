Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Set to Commence as Scheduled

The Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal is back on track to start on Sunday, following the Israeli prime minister's office confirmation after delays in cabinet approval. Hostages are anticipated to be freed according to the planned schedule, contingent on Security Cabinet agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The planned Gaza ceasefire and associated hostage release deal will proceed as scheduled on Sunday, confirmed by the Israeli Prime Minister's office. This follows a tense period of uncertainty regarding when the final cabinet approval would be granted.

The statement specified that the release of hostages is contingent upon the approval of the Security Cabinet and government, emphasizing that the agreement will take effect as outlined.

The anticipated release aims to adhere to the predetermined framework, with the liberation of hostages expected on the originally intended date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

