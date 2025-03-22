Venezuela and US Reach Agreement on Repatriation Flights Amid Controversy

Venezuela has agreed to resume repatriation flights from the United States, allowing deported nationals to return home. The decision follows a suspension initiated by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in March after the US Treasury Department revoked Chevron's oil export license.

Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela's Assembly and Maduro's chief US negotiator, announced the agreement, ensuring the protection of returnees' human rights. The move comes amid allegations from Donald Trump's administration that deportees are linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, although evidence is lacking.

Despite the US claims, Venezuela commits to the safe return of its citizens, challenging deportations that intensified post-Trump's tenure. Recent deportations included many held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, further highlighting tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)