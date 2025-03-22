Left Menu

Venezuela and US Reach Agreement on Repatriation Flights Amid Controversy

Venezuela will resume accepting repatriation flights from the US after reaching a new agreement. Previously, President Maduro suspended flights following Chevron's license withdrawal. Amid concerns over deportees being linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, Venezuela emphasizes safeguarding immigrant rights upon return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:56 IST
Venezuela and US Reach Agreement on Repatriation Flights Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela has agreed to resume repatriation flights from the United States, allowing deported nationals to return home. The decision follows a suspension initiated by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in March after the US Treasury Department revoked Chevron's oil export license.

Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela's Assembly and Maduro's chief US negotiator, announced the agreement, ensuring the protection of returnees' human rights. The move comes amid allegations from Donald Trump's administration that deportees are linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, although evidence is lacking.

Despite the US claims, Venezuela commits to the safe return of its citizens, challenging deportations that intensified post-Trump's tenure. Recent deportations included many held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, further highlighting tensions between the two nations.

