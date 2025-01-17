Left Menu

Family Dispute Turns Deadly in Beed: Two Brothers Killed

In Maharashtra's Beed district, a violent dispute resulted in the death of two brothers and left another seriously injured. The police have detained eight people following this tragic incident, which involved relatives and stemmed from an old feud. The deceased had previous criminal charges.

Updated: 17-01-2025 15:47 IST
In a tragic escalation of a family dispute, two brothers lost their lives while another sustained serious injuries in Maharashtra's Beed district, according to local police reports.

The attack occurred in Wahira village on Thursday night, leading to the detention of eight individuals believed to be involved in the fatal incident.

Sources indicate that the victims had a criminal record and longstanding issues with their attackers, which contributed to the violence that unfolded.

