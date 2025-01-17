From Ban to Rescue: The TikTok Conundrum

In a surprising turn of events, President-elect Donald Trump is prioritizing efforts to keep TikTok from being banned, despite his previous efforts to restrict the app for national security reasons. The sudden shift highlights a complex political and legal landscape as both administrations grapple with the app's future.

Outgoing President Joe Biden, with limited time remaining in office, is considering granting ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, a 90-day extension to secure an American buyer. The last-minute deliberations underscore the delicate balance between national security concerns and technological innovation.

The situation presents challenges for tech giants Apple and Google, who could face penalties for distributing TikTok if they fail to comply with the impending ban deadline. Both companies await clarification on potential legal repercussions as the administration explores creative solutions to prevent TikTok's shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)