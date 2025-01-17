Left Menu

Liquor Scam Controversy: Chhattisgarh MLA Kawasi Lakhma's Arrest

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly being involved in a Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam. The agency claims Lakhma was integral to the syndicate, profiting from illegal proceeds. The arrest has been criticized as a politically motivated action.

Liquor Scam Controversy: Chhattisgarh MLA Kawasi Lakhma's Arrest
The Enforcement Directorate has accused Chhattisgarh MLA Kawasi Lakhma of not intervening in a Rs 2,100 crore liquor scandal during the previous administration, leading to his arrest on January 15.

Lakhma, a seasoned politician from Konta, held the excise ministerial post when the alleged misdeeds unfolded. The ED suggests he strategically influenced policy changes, facilitating the illegal operations.

In response to the allegations, Lakhma refuted claims of wrongdoing, describing them as politically driven fabrications. The situation has sparked significant controversy, with the Congress alleging vendetta by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

