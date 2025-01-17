Tensions Over Baltic: Russian Intimidation on French NATO Patrol
A French maritime patrol aircraft was subjected to Russian intimidation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. The incident involved the aircraft being locked onto by a Russian S400 defense system, raising concerns about regional security. NATO plans to reinforce its presence in the area to safeguard critical infrastructure.
A French maritime patrol aircraft faced Russian intimidation over the Baltic Sea, according to France's Defence Minister, Sebastien Lecornu. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the aircraft was targeted by a Russian S400 ground-to-air defense system radar while patrolling in international airspace.
Lecornu condemned the act as "unacceptable aggressive action" and emphasized France's commitment to defending freedom of navigation. The NATO observation mission was monitoring vessels off Sweden, aiming to surveil suspect ships in the region.
The Baltic region remains on high alert following a series of power outages and disruptions to telecom and gas infrastructure since Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. NATO has pledged to bolster its presence to protect crucial undersea and maritime links as tensions persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
