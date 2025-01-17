A Push Towards Naxal-Free India: Government's Resolute Stand
The Indian government has declared its firm commitment to eradicating Naxalism, deemed a significant threat to democracy. Recent operations in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have resulted in the deaths of 12 Maoists. Efforts intensify towards achieving a Naxal-free India by March 31, 2026.
The Union Home Ministry has reiterated its commitment to eradicating Naxalism, describing it as a major threat to democracy. Under the Narendra Modi government, efforts are being intensified to address this issue comprehensively.
Recent operations in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, marked a significant achievement. A joint effort by central and state police forces led to a fierce encounter, resulting in the neutralization of 12 Maoists, according to officials.
With weapons recovered and security operations ongoing, the government aims to eliminate Naxalism entirely by March 31, 2026, as detailed in a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah's office.
