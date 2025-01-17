Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Bail Extension

The Delhi High Court has denied the extension of interim bail for expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Sengar had requested an extension for medical reasons. The court directed him to surrender, and his plea will be reassessed by another bench.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:57 IST

The Delhi High Court has rejected the plea for bail extension put forth by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader, on medical grounds in connection to the 2017 Unnao rape case. Sengar, who is currently serving a life sentence, was previously granted interim bail.

Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dharmesh Sharma recused from hearing the case, stating, "We are not indulging. You surrender first, we (high court) will consider." The court noted that the interim bail, initially granted for medical reasons, should not be extended further, as Sengar had been allowed a two-week reprieve in early December, which was later prolonged by another month.

Sengar's legal troubles are compounded as his plea against the 2019 trial court verdict remains pending. Additionally, a connected case concerning the custodial death of the survivor's father awaits resolution. The high-profile rape case, transferred to Delhi in 2019, continues to attract significant legal attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

