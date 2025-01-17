Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Trafficking Racket in Southwest Delhi Hotel

Delhi Police dismantled a human trafficking ring, rescuing 10 women and arresting three individuals, including a hotel owner in Mahipalpur. Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a sting operation to verify illegal activities before launching a raid. Rescued women are receiving counseling and support.

Delhi Police successfully dismantled a human trafficking ring, rescuing ten women from a hotel in the Mahipalpur area of southwest Delhi, officials confirmed on Friday. The operation, conducted by a joint task force from Vasant Kunj North Police Station and the Anti-Snatching Cell, resulted in three arrests.

The authorities took action based on a tip-off received on January 15. To gather evidence, undercover officers posed as customers to confirm the legality of the operations run from the hotel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surendra Choudhary, stated. Once verified, a swift raid led to the extraction of the victims.

Among those arrested were two brokers, Abdul Rashid from West Bengal and Aakash Kumar from Bihar, along with the hotel's proprietor, Nigam Kumar. The rescued women, aged between 21 and 30, have been relocated to a secure environment for counseling and rehabilitation services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

