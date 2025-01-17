Left Menu

DMK's Legal Front Tackles National Election Initiative

The DMK legal wing's third state conference will address the 'one nation, one election' initiative and other topics. Key figures such as State Law Minister S Regupathy and Chief Minister M K Stalin will participate. The event includes a panel discussion featuring Kapil Sibal and other prominent figures.

Updated: 17-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:37 IST
The DMK legal wing is set to convene its third state conference on January 18, where several critical issues, including the Central government's 'one nation, one election' initiative, will be tackled.

Hosted at St George's Anglo Indian School, the event will see State Law Minister S Regupathy hoist the party flag, with general secretary and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inaugurating the conference. Chief Minister M K Stalin is expected to address the gathering later that evening.

A notable feature of the conference will be a panel discussion on the 'one nation, one election' topic, featuring senior advocate Kapil Sibal, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, and seasoned journalist N Ram. The conference aims to cover other significant issues, such as 'Dravidam and economic transformation'.

