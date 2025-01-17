Hooda Slams Haryana Government Over Electricity Hike

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has strongly criticized the state government's recent decision to increase electricity tariffs. Speaking on Friday, Hooda alleged that the BJP has not established any new electricity units since taking office, contrasting this with the Congress's previous efforts to set up five power plants, including a nuclear one.

Hooda expressed concern over the rise in the Fuel Surcharge Adjustment (FSA) by 47 paise per unit, claiming it would financially impact 84 lakh electricity consumers in Haryana. He argued that under the Congress regime, electricity bills amounting to Rs 1,600 crore were waived, whereas the current government is extracting funds through various charges.

Hooda further condemned the BJP-led government's performance, highlighting issues such as unemployment, inflation, and delays in civic elections. He noted that many job seekers, including highly qualified individuals, are applying for positions like peons, indicating a severe employment crisis. Looking ahead to the Delhi Assembly elections, Hooda mentioned that the public is hopeful for Congress's return to power.

