High-Stakes Land Allotment Scandal Rocks Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over 140 immovable assets valued at Rs 300 crore in a case tied to alleged money laundering involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The assets relate to questionable land allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), with allegations highlighting political influence and financial impropriety.

Updated: 17-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:27 IST
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday announced the attachment of over 140 immovable assets valued at Rs 300 crore, linked to an alleged money laundering case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This action is part of a broader investigation into supposed irregularities in land allotments orchestrated by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The assets in question are reportedly registered under various individuals, functioning as real-estate businessmen and agents. The ED's statement suggests that political influence by Siddaramaiah, a senior Congress leader, facilitated substantial compensation for land allotment, ostensibly using the name of his wife BM Parvathi for transactions involving MUDA-acquired property.

Despite denials from the Chief Minister, alleging politically motivated accusations, the ED continues to spotlight the involvement of former MUDA commissioner D B Natesh as pivotal in this alleged scheme. The investigation unearthed evidence of illegal allotments, benami transactions, and potential laundering, casting a significant shadow over Karnataka's political and real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

