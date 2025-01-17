Left Menu

DRI Seizes Rs 26.62 Crore Cocaine at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 2.6 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 26.62 crore at Mumbai's airport. The cocaine was hidden in a passenger's handbag, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Forensic tests are underway to confirm its authenticity.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a major seizure at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, uncovering 2.6 kg of suspected cocaine. Officials confirmed that the illicit substance has an estimated marketplace value of Rs 26.62 crore.

The suspicious white powder was cleverly concealed inside a passenger's handbag, arriving from Nairobi, according to an official statement. Initial spot tests pointed to the presence of cocaine, prompting authorities to send samples for further forensic validation.

The passenger was promptly arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigations into the smuggling route and potential networks involved are currently ongoing, as per officials from the DRI.

