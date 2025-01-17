Russia-Iran Forge Strategic Coalition Amid Western Sanctions

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have inked a broad cooperation pact, strengthening bilateral ties amidst ongoing Western sanctions.

The partnership treaty encompasses a wide array of sectors including trade, military, science, education, and culture, and aims to fortify the nations' strategic alliance.

This agreement arrives ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as both Russia and Iran prepare to navigate shifting geopolitical landscapes and increasing economic challenges within the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)