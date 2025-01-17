Russia-Iran Forge Strategic Coalition Amid Western Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a comprehensive cooperation pact to bolster ties amid Western sanctions. The treaty, covering trade, military, science, education, and culture, aims to enhance regional stability ahead of Trump's inauguration. Russia continues to support Iran against growing economic and regional challenges.
In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have inked a broad cooperation pact, strengthening bilateral ties amidst ongoing Western sanctions.
The partnership treaty encompasses a wide array of sectors including trade, military, science, education, and culture, and aims to fortify the nations' strategic alliance.
This agreement arrives ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as both Russia and Iran prepare to navigate shifting geopolitical landscapes and increasing economic challenges within the Middle East.
