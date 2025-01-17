Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Ban Amid National Security Concerns
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously upheld a federal law banning TikTok, citing national security concerns linked to its Chinese parent company. The decision comes amid political tensions and the app faces potential unavailability for new downloads. TikTok disputes claims of data vulnerability to Chinese influence.
The Supreme Court has upheld a federal law banning TikTok, citing national security threats due to the app's ties to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.
The ruling, passed unanimously, means TikTok downloads will be prohibited for new users from Sunday unless sold. However, existing users can still access the application.
Despite political interventions, including from President-elect Donald Trump, the sale of TikTok has not occurred, posing a significant challenge due to complex geopolitical factors and resistance from TikTok.
