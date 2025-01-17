Extortion Uncovered: Punjab Village Scammers Busted

Six individuals in Punjab's Patiala district have been charged with extortion by local police after a video surfaced showing commuters being forced to pay to pass through Mahru village.

The viral footage revealed three men demanding Rs 200 from a cab driver, prompting swift legal action under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh confirmed the registration of a case against Baljinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Harvinder Singh, and three unidentified individuals, while also investigating the involvement of local village officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)