Extortion Uncovered: Punjab Village Scammers Busted
Six individuals in Patiala, Punjab, have been booked for extortion after a video showed them forcing a cab driver to pay Rs 200. The Punjab Police are also investigating the involvement of the village Sarpanch and Panchayat. Charges are filed under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Six individuals in Punjab's Patiala district have been charged with extortion by local police after a video surfaced showing commuters being forced to pay to pass through Mahru village.
The viral footage revealed three men demanding Rs 200 from a cab driver, prompting swift legal action under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh confirmed the registration of a case against Baljinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Harvinder Singh, and three unidentified individuals, while also investigating the involvement of local village officials.
