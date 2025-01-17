Scam Targets Disabled Individuals with Fake Scooter Gifts

A man posing as an NGO official allegedly swindled Rs 50,000 from five people with disabilities, police reported on Friday. The fraudster promised the victims scooters, claiming they only needed to cover insurance and registration costs.

The victims, including Bablu Kumar, were instructed to meet at a scooter showroom with disability certification and a video for verification. Arvind, introducing himself as an NGO representative, collected varying sums from the victims before vanishing with the money.

After realizing they had been duped, the victims reported the incident to the police, who have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have launched a deeper investigation into the perpetrator's whereabouts.

