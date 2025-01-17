Cyber Fraud's Unveiling: A Share Trading Scam Busted

A major cyber fraud case has come to light following the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Khagaria, Bihar, charged with defrauding a Navi Mumbai resident of more than Rs 14.88 crore. The scam, involving share trading, unraveled after diligent efforts by the Navi Mumbai police's Cyber Cell.

The accused, Sujitkumar Madankumar Singh, reportedly had connections with call centers in Cambodia, where he facilitated scams targeting Indian citizens. Police investigations revealed Singh's modus operandi included utilizing Indian SIM cards supplied to Cambodian associates to execute the fraud.

Inspector Gajanan Kadam stated that Singh was part of several Telegram groups, linking him to individuals in Southeast Asia. An FIR under the BNS and IT Act was registered, and the case continues to develop as more associates are identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)