Odisha Takes Stand Against Dowry: A Call for Action

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida took a firm stance against dowry on Friday, urging sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to rigorously enforce the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. Her aim is to transform Odisha into a dowry-free state.

Speaking at a meeting on the Act's implementation, Parida, who oversees the Women and Child Development Department, declared dowry a social stigma rather than a cultural practice. Despite being outlawed for 60 years, dowry still persists, she lamented.

Parida emphasized the crucial role of SDMs, acting as Dowry Prohibition Officers, in fostering community discussions and implementing laws effectively. She also urged the use of social media to raise awareness about anti-dowry measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)