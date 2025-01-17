Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Gurugram Police Bust Bank Account Scam

In a recent crackdown, Gurugram police have apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud scheme that misused the Jan Dhan Yojana initiative. According to officials, the accused opened fraudulent bank accounts and sold them to cybercriminals.

The case came to light on January 14 when a complaint was filed by a victim who was misled into believing that the government would deposit Rs 7,000 monthly into his account. The accused had taken his ATM card and SIM card under false pretenses and subsequently disappeared.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered that the fraudsters used fake documents to create these accounts, later selling each for Rs 10,000. Five bank account passbooks and fake documentation were seized from the suspects. The investigation remains active, authorities confirmed.

