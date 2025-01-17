Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Gurugram Police Bust Bank Account Scam

Gurugram police have arrested two individuals for allegedly opening bank accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana scheme and supplying them to cyber fraudsters. The scheme was uncovered when a complainant realized his account had unauthorized transactions. Police recovered evidence, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:16 IST
Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Gurugram Police Bust Bank Account Scam
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent crackdown, Gurugram police have apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud scheme that misused the Jan Dhan Yojana initiative. According to officials, the accused opened fraudulent bank accounts and sold them to cybercriminals.

The case came to light on January 14 when a complaint was filed by a victim who was misled into believing that the government would deposit Rs 7,000 monthly into his account. The accused had taken his ATM card and SIM card under false pretenses and subsequently disappeared.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered that the fraudsters used fake documents to create these accounts, later selling each for Rs 10,000. Five bank account passbooks and fake documentation were seized from the suspects. The investigation remains active, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025