Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Gurugram Police Bust Bank Account Scam
Gurugram police have arrested two individuals for allegedly opening bank accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana scheme and supplying them to cyber fraudsters. The scheme was uncovered when a complainant realized his account had unauthorized transactions. Police recovered evidence, and an investigation is ongoing.
In a recent crackdown, Gurugram police have apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud scheme that misused the Jan Dhan Yojana initiative. According to officials, the accused opened fraudulent bank accounts and sold them to cybercriminals.
The case came to light on January 14 when a complaint was filed by a victim who was misled into believing that the government would deposit Rs 7,000 monthly into his account. The accused had taken his ATM card and SIM card under false pretenses and subsequently disappeared.
Upon further investigation, the police discovered that the fraudsters used fake documents to create these accounts, later selling each for Rs 10,000. Five bank account passbooks and fake documentation were seized from the suspects. The investigation remains active, authorities confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
