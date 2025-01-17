Russia and Iran Forge Strategic Military Alliance

In a move likely to unsettle Western powers, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a 20-year strategic partnership to bolster military ties and cooperation in various domains, including security services and joint military exercises.

While the agreement commits both nations to avoid allowing their territories to be used against each other, it notably omits a mutual defense clause, a provision present in Russia's treaty with North Korea, raising alarm bells for the West.

President Pezeshkian described the partnership as a significant development in Russia-Iran relations, striving for a multi-polar world order. The treaty emphasizes enhanced military-technical cooperation, amid speculations of missile and drone supplies which both nations deny targeting any other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)