Left Menu

Russia and Iran Forge Strategic Military Alliance

Russia and Iran have signed a 20-year strategic partnership enhancing military collaboration, causing concern for Western nations. The agreement includes military-technical cooperation and pledges to avoid actions against each other. Notably, it lacks a mutual defense clause and specific arms transfer mentions, crucial points for Western observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:33 IST
Russia and Iran Forge Strategic Military Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move likely to unsettle Western powers, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a 20-year strategic partnership to bolster military ties and cooperation in various domains, including security services and joint military exercises.

While the agreement commits both nations to avoid allowing their territories to be used against each other, it notably omits a mutual defense clause, a provision present in Russia's treaty with North Korea, raising alarm bells for the West.

President Pezeshkian described the partnership as a significant development in Russia-Iran relations, striving for a multi-polar world order. The treaty emphasizes enhanced military-technical cooperation, amid speculations of missile and drone supplies which both nations deny targeting any other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025