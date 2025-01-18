U.S. Condemns Russia's Sentencing of Navalny's Lawyers

The U.S. government has expressed strong disapproval following Russia's sentencing of three lawyers associated with the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a statement from the State Department.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller highlighted the situation, accusing the Kremlin of arresting and intimidating legal professionals simply performing their duties. This, he stated, effectively transforms defense lawyers into political prisoners.

He further labeled this action as another instance of the Kremlin's efforts to undermine human rights, subvert the rule of law, and suppress dissent within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)