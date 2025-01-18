Brazilian Police Foil Bank Heist Scheme, Eliminate Six Suspects

In a decisive move against criminal activities, Brazilian police took down six suspects on Friday, involved in planning risky large-scale bank heists. The mission unfolded in the southern state of Parana at a gang hideout located at a ranch in Ponta Grossa.

The suspects were reportedly plotting to rob banks or armored vehicles. Authorities informed that these individuals had been under close scrutiny since December. Upon the officers' arrival, the suspects engaged in a shootout with the police.

Law enforcement officials confiscated a cache of weapons, including a .50-caliber machine gun, rifles, and explosives. Brazil has witnessed a surge in violent bank heists in recent times, with criminals employing hostages as human shields. This operation mirrors past incidents where police have had to confront heavily armed gangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)