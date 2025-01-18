Strategic Alliances in Middle East: Syria-UAE Strengthen Ties
Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed discussed the importance of sustained coordination to support the Syrian people, as reported by Syria's ruling general command following a phone call between the two leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-01-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 01:46 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syria's leadership, headed by de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, is building strategic relationships with the United Arab Emirates to strengthen support for its nation.
In a recent phone call, al-Sharaa and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the vital need for ongoing cooperation.
This conversation underscores Syria's intent to maintain robust alliances within the region, as stated by Syria's ruling general command.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jimmy Carter: Peacemaker and Provocateur in the Middle East
Standoff and Supporters: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Controversy
Escalating Protests: Students and Supporters Halt Railways in Patna, Demand Justice from BPSC
US Legislators Introduce COINS Act to Halt Investments Supporting CCP Agendas
Airline Suspensions Highlight Middle East Tensions