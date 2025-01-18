Left Menu

Strategic Alliances in Middle East: Syria-UAE Strengthen Ties

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed discussed the importance of sustained coordination to support the Syrian people, as reported by Syria's ruling general command following a phone call between the two leaders.

Syria's leadership, headed by de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, is building strategic relationships with the United Arab Emirates to strengthen support for its nation.

In a recent phone call, al-Sharaa and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the vital need for ongoing cooperation.

This conversation underscores Syria's intent to maintain robust alliances within the region, as stated by Syria's ruling general command.

