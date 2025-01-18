Tragedy at Sea: Pakistanis Among Victims in West Africa Boat Disaster

A boat carrying migrants, including over 40 Pakistanis, tragically capsized off West Africa's Atlantic coast, leading to widespread fear of drownings. The area has become a key departure point for those aiming to reach Europe.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the incident and emphasized the urgent need for stricter measures against human trafficking. His remarks follow a report from the migrant rights group, Walking Borders, which confirmed 50 casualties, including 44 Pakistanis, en route to the Canary Islands.

The Pakistani government has confirmed that a boat with 80 onboard, including Pakistanis, capsized near Dakhla, Morocco. Grieving families in Punjab have been left devastated as they seek to repatriate the bodies of their loved ones, caught in perilous smuggling operations.

