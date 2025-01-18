Legal Push to Keep TikTok in App Stores Amid Ban Threat

A lawyer advocating for TikTok content creators has called on the White House and Justice Department to clarify the status of TikTok in app stores ahead of an impending legal ban. The plea is directed at tech giants Apple and Google, urging them to keep the app available for download.

Jeffrey Fisher, the representative for TikTok users who contested the restrictive legislation before the Supreme Court, addressed his concerns in letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden. He highlighted the urgent need for administrative intervention to prevent the ban from shutting down TikTok, a platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

Fisher emphasized the need for a temporary halt on enforcement actions against TikTok until clearer guidance is established, aiming to protect app stores and other service providers from potential penalties linked to TikTok and other ByteDance applications.

