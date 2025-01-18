Left Menu

Legal Push to Keep TikTok in App Stores Amid Ban Threat

A lawyer representing TikTok content creators has urged the White House and Justice Department to inform Apple and Google that they can continue offering TikTok on their app stores. The appeal comes as a legal ban threatens to take effect, potentially forcing the app's shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 02:36 IST
Legal Push to Keep TikTok in App Stores Amid Ban Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A lawyer advocating for TikTok content creators has called on the White House and Justice Department to clarify the status of TikTok in app stores ahead of an impending legal ban. The plea is directed at tech giants Apple and Google, urging them to keep the app available for download.

Jeffrey Fisher, the representative for TikTok users who contested the restrictive legislation before the Supreme Court, addressed his concerns in letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden. He highlighted the urgent need for administrative intervention to prevent the ban from shutting down TikTok, a platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

Fisher emphasized the need for a temporary halt on enforcement actions against TikTok until clearer guidance is established, aiming to protect app stores and other service providers from potential penalties linked to TikTok and other ByteDance applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025