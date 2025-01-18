Israel and Hamas: Ceasefire Deal and Hostage Release

In a significant development, Israel's cabinet has sanctioned a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, aiming to halt the longstanding conflict in Gaza. Initiated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this crucial decision was made public a day before the deal is set to be enacted.

The accord, hammered out after marathon discussions, lays the groundwork for a phased release of hostages and prisoners. Early on Saturday, Israeli warplanes continued their offensive, with a deadly airstrike in Gaza further intensifying tensions. Despite the hostilities, the deal is supported by the U.S., with hostages expected to be freed starting Sunday.

The agreement has sparked resistance from some members of Netanyahu's government, who view it as a concession to Hamas. However, the ceasefire is poised to usher in much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, where civilians endure severe hardships amidst war-torn conditions.

