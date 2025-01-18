Left Menu

Israel and Hamas: Ceasefire Deal and Hostage Release

Israel's cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas, marking a potential end to a 15-month conflict in Gaza. The agreement includes the release of hostages and prisoners, starting on Sunday. The ceasefire, opposed by some hardliners, promises increased humanitarian aid to alleviate Gaza's crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 06:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel's cabinet has sanctioned a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, aiming to halt the longstanding conflict in Gaza. Initiated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this crucial decision was made public a day before the deal is set to be enacted.

The accord, hammered out after marathon discussions, lays the groundwork for a phased release of hostages and prisoners. Early on Saturday, Israeli warplanes continued their offensive, with a deadly airstrike in Gaza further intensifying tensions. Despite the hostilities, the deal is supported by the U.S., with hostages expected to be freed starting Sunday.

The agreement has sparked resistance from some members of Netanyahu's government, who view it as a concession to Hamas. However, the ceasefire is poised to usher in much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, where civilians endure severe hardships amidst war-torn conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

