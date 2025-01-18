Left Menu

Justice Department Highlights Systemic Failures in Louisiana Police After Ronald Greene's Death

A Justice Department report highlights systemic issues in the Louisiana State Police, including excessive force and accountability failures, following the death of Ronald Greene in 2019. The report criticizes the policing practices in Louisiana but doesn't propose immediate federal actions. Greene’s death added to the national debate on police brutality.

A U.S. Justice Department report highlights severe failures within the Louisiana State Police following the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The report points to issues such as excessive force and accountability breakdowns, emphasizing the need for reforms.

Greene, a Black motorist, died after being violently confronted by officers post a high-speed chase. Initial reports from officials cited a car crash as his cause of death. However, released body-camera footage showed officers dragging and beating the unarmed Greene.

Governor Jeff Landry has criticized the report, arguing it undermines the police's services. Meanwhile, reforms in police conduct have been recommended, focusing on non-violent alternatives. Greene's family has been informed that federal prosecutors will not seek charges.

