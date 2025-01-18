South Korea's Presidential Controversy: Yoon Suk Yeol Fights Detention Extension
Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's impeached president, is slated to appear in court to contest an extension of his detention over insurrection charges. Arrested on Wednesday for declaring martial law, Yoon seeks to clear his name. A court decision is expected within the weekend.
South Korea's political landscape faces an extraordinary moment as impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol prepares to attend a court hearing to challenge the extension of his detention over insurrection charges.
On Wednesday, Yoon became the first South Korean president to be arrested in office, following his controversial martial law declaration in December. His hearing is set for Saturday, amid tensions and a gathering of his supporters outside the Seoul Western District Court.
Yoon's lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, emphasizes his client's intent to restore his honor by addressing the legitimacy of the martial law declaration directly in court. A decision on the detention warrant is anticipated by Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
