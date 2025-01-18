Controversy Surrounds Justice Yadav's Withdrawal from Ram Temple Seminar

Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court has withdrawn from a seminar on the Ram temple movement scheduled for January 22. According to organizers, Justice Yadav cited the day being a working day as his reason for not attending the event.

The seminar, titled 'Rashtriya Sangoshthi: Ram Mandir Aandolan aur Gorakshpeeth,' is to mark the first anniversary of the Lord Ram Lalla consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple. Senior leaders like RSS pracharak Ashok Bery and VHP's Bade Dinesh Ji Singh are also set to address it.

Justice Yadav's decision comes after his speech at a VHP event in December stirred controversy when videos of him discussing the Uniform Civil Code as a means to promote social harmony sparked political debate. The Supreme Court has since requested a report from the Allahabad High Court about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)