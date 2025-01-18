Man Arrested After Shooting Incident Following Breakup in Maharashtra

A 24-year-old man has been detained after allegedly discharging a firearm in his girlfriend's home following their breakup, according to local law enforcement in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident, which occurred Friday morning in Ambejogai, resulted in no injuries, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, identified as Ganesh Pandit Chavan, reportedly entered his former partner's residence, leading to a confrontation with her. As tensions escalated, the woman's family intervened, prompting Chavan to draw a gun and fire at her brother. Fortunately, the brother was able to evade the projectile.

Following the alarming episode, Chavan was apprehended by police within just four hours. The officers recovered the firearm used in the incident, along with several bullets, from Chavan's possession, official sources reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)