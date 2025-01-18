Left Menu

Man Arrested After Shooting Incident Following Breakup in Maharashtra

A man in Maharashtra's Beed district has been arrested after allegedly opening fire inside his girlfriend's house following a breakup. No injuries were reported. The accused, Ganesh Pandit Chavan, shot at the woman's brother after an argument. Police arrested him within four hours, seizing the weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man has been detained after allegedly discharging a firearm in his girlfriend's home following their breakup, according to local law enforcement in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident, which occurred Friday morning in Ambejogai, resulted in no injuries, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, identified as Ganesh Pandit Chavan, reportedly entered his former partner's residence, leading to a confrontation with her. As tensions escalated, the woman's family intervened, prompting Chavan to draw a gun and fire at her brother. Fortunately, the brother was able to evade the projectile.

Following the alarming episode, Chavan was apprehended by police within just four hours. The officers recovered the firearm used in the incident, along with several bullets, from Chavan's possession, official sources reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

