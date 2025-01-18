Left Menu

Casino Heist Saga: Chicago Man Convicted

A Chicago man has been convicted for stealing $700,000 from a Michigan casino through a phone and text message scam. The theft involved deceiving a casino employee into delivering the money in a designer bag. The investigation linked the man to a vehicle used in the theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A Chicago resident has been found guilty of orchestrating a theft of $700,000 from a Michigan casino. The fraudulent operation involved deceiving a casino employee via phone and text messages, leading her to pack the cash in a designer bag and subsequently deliver it.

According to US Attorney Mark Totten, the case highlights the need for increased vigilance against phone and internet scams. The incident occurred at the Four Winds Casino, managed by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. The victimized employee received instructions to collect the money allegedly for a tribal official.

Federal investigators arrested the accused in March 2024, seven months after the heist, connecting him to a vehicle involved. Although $18,000 was recovered from his home, the defense argued there was insufficient evidence proving his direct involvement. Other suspects are still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

