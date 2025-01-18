Property Rights Revolution: Maharashtra Advances Svamitva Yojana

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, presented property cards to beneficiaries of the Centre's Svamitva Yojana at a Thane event.

Shinde remarked that while these cards should have been issued long ago, efforts were lacking under earlier Congress administrations.

He credited the inception of the Svamitva scheme and other welfare initiatives to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure beginning in 2014, stressing the importance of these property cards in resolving rural land issues and affirming citizens' property rights. The Svamitva Yojana, led by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, employs geo-conferenced maps to accurately document properties in rural sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)