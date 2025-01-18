Left Menu

Property Rights Revolution: Maharashtra Advances Svamitva Yojana

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde distributed property cards under the Svamitva Yojana in Thane. He criticized previous governments while praising PM Modi's efforts since 2014 to establish citizen welfare schemes. Property cards, based on geo-conferenced maps, aim to resolve villagers' property issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:48 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, presented property cards to beneficiaries of the Centre's Svamitva Yojana at a Thane event.

Shinde remarked that while these cards should have been issued long ago, efforts were lacking under earlier Congress administrations.

He credited the inception of the Svamitva scheme and other welfare initiatives to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure beginning in 2014, stressing the importance of these property cards in resolving rural land issues and affirming citizens' property rights. The Svamitva Yojana, led by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, employs geo-conferenced maps to accurately document properties in rural sectors.

