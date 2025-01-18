Property Rights Revolution: Maharashtra Advances Svamitva Yojana
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde distributed property cards under the Svamitva Yojana in Thane. He criticized previous governments while praising PM Modi's efforts since 2014 to establish citizen welfare schemes. Property cards, based on geo-conferenced maps, aim to resolve villagers' property issues.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, presented property cards to beneficiaries of the Centre's Svamitva Yojana at a Thane event.
Shinde remarked that while these cards should have been issued long ago, efforts were lacking under earlier Congress administrations.
He credited the inception of the Svamitva scheme and other welfare initiatives to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure beginning in 2014, stressing the importance of these property cards in resolving rural land issues and affirming citizens' property rights. The Svamitva Yojana, led by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, employs geo-conferenced maps to accurately document properties in rural sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Language Dispute Sparks Chaos at Thane Police Station
Thane Police Launches Major Crackdown in Kalyan Town
Breaking Barriers: Thane Half Marathon 2023 Elevates Inclusivity
I do not engage myself in personal attacks: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on PM Narendra Modi's ''Sheeshmahal'' jibe at him.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Charts Roadmap for Rural Development in 2025, Advocates Holistic State-Centre Collaboration