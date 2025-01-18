Outrage in Bhiwandi: Man Charged for Killing Kitten

A 39-year-old man from Bhiwandi in Thane district faces serious charges after allegedly beating a kitten to death, a police official reported on Saturday.

Identified as Uddhav Manjre, the accused has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 325 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, as confirmed by officials at the Narpoli police station.

According to reports, Manjre committed the act while under the influence of alcohol. An FIR was filed on Friday, although arrest proceedings have not yet been executed.

(With inputs from agencies.)