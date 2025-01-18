Left Menu

Assassination Shakes Tehran: Judges Targeted in Espionage Case

Two senior Iranian Supreme Court judges, involved in espionage and terrorism cases, were shot dead in Tehran. The attacker committed suicide after the incident. The judiciary suggested that the judges' involvement in national security cases may have provoked their enemies. Connections to Israeli-linked individuals and opposition groups were hinted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:11 IST
Assassination Shakes Tehran: Judges Targeted in Espionage Case
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:

In a shocking turn of events, two senior Supreme Court judges in Iran were assassinated in Tehran, according to reports from the judiciary on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini, were shot at the Supreme Court. One bodyguard was wounded in the attack, which concluded with the attacker taking his own life.

Sources reveal that both judges had longstanding roles in national security cases, involving espionage and terrorism. While motives remain unspecified, their work, connected to Israeli-linked individuals and U.S.-backed Iranian opposition, may have made them targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025