Assassination Shakes Tehran: Judges Targeted in Espionage Case

In a shocking turn of events, two senior Supreme Court judges in Iran were assassinated in Tehran, according to reports from the judiciary on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini, were shot at the Supreme Court. One bodyguard was wounded in the attack, which concluded with the attacker taking his own life.

Sources reveal that both judges had longstanding roles in national security cases, involving espionage and terrorism. While motives remain unspecified, their work, connected to Israeli-linked individuals and U.S.-backed Iranian opposition, may have made them targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)