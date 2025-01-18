Temple Fireworks Controversy: A Case Ignites Local Tensions
A case has been registered against the office bearers of Kanipura Sri Gopalakrishna Temple for using fireworks without permission during a festival, posing a danger to attendees. The case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, targeting the president, secretary, and festival committee members.
- Country:
- India
A legal storm has erupted in the district as law enforcement filed charges against key figures at the Kanipura Sri Gopalakrishna Temple for unauthorized firework usage. The incident occurred during a festival, putting attendees at risk, police reported.
FIRs were lodged on Friday against the temple's president, secretary, and several festival committee members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges highlight the dangers posed by the irresponsible use of fireworks that could threaten public safety.
This unexpected twist in the temple festival has stirred local concerns, reflecting broader issues of safety compliance and community responsibility. The investigation continues as authorities emphasize adherence to legal permissions for public events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korean Military Officials Indicted in Martial Law Probe
Israel Police Recruits Record Numbers Amidst Staffing Challenges
Language Dispute Sparks Chaos at Thane Police Station
Hotel Tragedy: Police Personnel Accused in Manager's Death Spark Protests
Thane Police Launches Major Crackdown in Kalyan Town