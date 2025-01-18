Temple Fireworks Controversy: A Case Ignites Local Tensions

A legal storm has erupted in the district as law enforcement filed charges against key figures at the Kanipura Sri Gopalakrishna Temple for unauthorized firework usage. The incident occurred during a festival, putting attendees at risk, police reported.

FIRs were lodged on Friday against the temple's president, secretary, and several festival committee members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges highlight the dangers posed by the irresponsible use of fireworks that could threaten public safety.

This unexpected twist in the temple festival has stirred local concerns, reflecting broader issues of safety compliance and community responsibility. The investigation continues as authorities emphasize adherence to legal permissions for public events.

