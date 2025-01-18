Left Menu

Ceasefire Countdown: Desperate Plea Amid Escalating Tensions

A spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza has urged the families of Israeli hostages to demand a halt to military strikes before a ceasefire. The spokesperson warned that continued attacks could harm hostages held by Palestinian militants, including those affiliated with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt

A spokesperson for the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, Abu Hamza, has issued a stark warning to the families of Israeli hostages. He urged them to call for a halt to intensified military strikes in Gaza, which they claim could endanger the lives of their loved ones held by militants, including Hamas.

The plea comes as tensions mount in the region with a ceasefire impending. Abu Hamza, representing the al Quds Brigades, emphasized that continued attacks by the Israeli military could result in the loss of hostage lives, raising alarm among affected families and international observers.

The situation remains tense as both sides prepare for the ceasefire to take effect, yet the fate of hostages hangs in the balance amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

