Biden's Supreme Rulings: A Legacy of Legal Losses

During Joe Biden's presidency, the Supreme Court's conservative majority frequently ruled against his administration on key issues, rejecting efforts surrounding abortion rights, race-conscious admissions, and environmental regulations. Despite occasional victories, these judicial defeats marked a challenging tenure for Biden amidst shifting legal landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:32 IST
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Throughout his presidency, Joe Biden faced significant setbacks at the hands of a Supreme Court dominated by a conservative majority, which unraveled key aspects of his agenda. In 2022, the court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pivotal case underpinning the right to abortion, and continued its pattern by dismantling race-conscious college admissions policies in 2023.

Under Biden's leadership, his administration notably experienced the rejection of its $430 billion student loan relief initiative and watched as the court enforced the major questions doctrine, a conservative legal principle limiting executive agency autonomy on substantial matters. Although Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment marked progress, it did not alter the court's conservative leaning established by Trump's prior appointments.

The Biden administration's attempts to propose significant judicial reforms, including term limits, faced fierce Republican Congressional opposition. As Biden's presidency ends, Trump's potential to reinforce the court's conservative stance looms, setting the stage for continued legal challenges under his incoming administration.

