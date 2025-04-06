Reviving NJAC: A Fresh Call for Judicial Reforms

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar has reignited the debate on judicial appointments by advocating for the replacement of the existing collegium system. He contends that public opinion strongly supports an alternative mechanism, such as the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), to address the pressing issues within the judiciary.

In an interview with PTI, Kumar expressed concerns about the current system allowing governments and eminent individuals to potentially compromise judicial independence. He argues that judicial independence should not be extended to the method of appointing judges, a notion he calls flawed.

Kumar stresses the need for the Supreme Court to adopt a robust internal mechanism to address judiciary-related issues, including allegations against judges. He critiques the judiciary's reluctance to accept the NJAC, which was quashed despite significant parliamentary support, and highlights the growing divide between the judiciary and executive as a matter of concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)