Historic Ceasefire Between Hamas and Israel: A New Beginning?

In a significant move towards peace, a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is set to begin on Sunday morning, as announced by Qatar's foreign ministry. This agreement injects hope after a brutal 15-month conflict, offering a brief respite from continuous violence.

As part of the deal, dozens of hostages are to be released over six weeks, with Israel reciprocating by freeing 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. Details reveal that women and children from Gaza will be prioritized for release in the initial phase.

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to affect civilians, as recent strikes killed 23 Palestinians, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid. Trucks filled with aid await entry into Gaza, signaling international efforts to address the crisis's fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)