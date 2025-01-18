Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire Between Hamas and Israel: A New Beginning?

Hamas and Israel are set to begin a ceasefire in less than 24 hours, marking a pause in the 15-month conflict. The agreement involves the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Despite ongoing hostilities, the ceasefire aims to alleviate humanitarian conditions and could potentially be pivotal in ending prolonged violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:56 IST
Historic Ceasefire Between Hamas and Israel: A New Beginning?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant move towards peace, a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is set to begin on Sunday morning, as announced by Qatar's foreign ministry. This agreement injects hope after a brutal 15-month conflict, offering a brief respite from continuous violence.

As part of the deal, dozens of hostages are to be released over six weeks, with Israel reciprocating by freeing 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. Details reveal that women and children from Gaza will be prioritized for release in the initial phase.

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to affect civilians, as recent strikes killed 23 Palestinians, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid. Trucks filled with aid await entry into Gaza, signaling international efforts to address the crisis's fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025