Cleric Arrested for Inciting Religious Tensions on Social Media
A mosque cleric named Sharif Ahmed was arrested for allegedly posting content on social media intended to incite religious tensions against the Hindu community in Mirganj. The police have charged him with religious strife. The post was made on Facebook and Ahmed works as an Imam at Moni Miya Mosque.
Bareilly | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:29 IST
A mosque cleric was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly crafting a social media post intended to inflame religious sentiments, police have confirmed.
Authorities disclosed that the post, which appeared on Facebook, specifically targeted the Hindu community in the jurisdiction of the Mirganj Police Station.
Upon investigation, the post was traced back to Imam Sharif Ahmed, who has subsequently been charged with inciting religious strife, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra. Ahmed is employed as an Imam at Moni Miya Mosque in Mirganj.
