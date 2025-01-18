Cleric Arrested for Inciting Religious Tensions on Social Media

A mosque cleric was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly crafting a social media post intended to inflame religious sentiments, police have confirmed.

Authorities disclosed that the post, which appeared on Facebook, specifically targeted the Hindu community in the jurisdiction of the Mirganj Police Station.

Upon investigation, the post was traced back to Imam Sharif Ahmed, who has subsequently been charged with inciting religious strife, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra. Ahmed is employed as an Imam at Moni Miya Mosque in Mirganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)