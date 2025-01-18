Left Menu

Cleric Arrested for Inciting Religious Tensions on Social Media

A mosque cleric named Sharif Ahmed was arrested for allegedly posting content on social media intended to incite religious tensions against the Hindu community in Mirganj. The police have charged him with religious strife. The post was made on Facebook and Ahmed works as an Imam at Moni Miya Mosque.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:29 IST
Cleric Arrested for Inciting Religious Tensions on Social Media
  • Country:
  • India

A mosque cleric was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly crafting a social media post intended to inflame religious sentiments, police have confirmed.

Authorities disclosed that the post, which appeared on Facebook, specifically targeted the Hindu community in the jurisdiction of the Mirganj Police Station.

Upon investigation, the post was traced back to Imam Sharif Ahmed, who has subsequently been charged with inciting religious strife, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra. Ahmed is employed as an Imam at Moni Miya Mosque in Mirganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025