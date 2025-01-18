Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Depots Amid Escalating Air Campaign
Ukraine claimed responsibility for attacking oil depots in western Russia, targeting strategic sites to combat Russian military advances. The strikes occurred in the Kaluga and Tula regions, causing fires and damage as reported by regional governors. This marks a heightened phase in Ukraine's air campaign against Russia.
Ukraine escalated its military campaign against Russia by targeting oil depots in Russian territories, striking strategic sites crucial to Moscow's war effort.
The Ukrainian General Staff announced successful attacks on storage facilities in the Kaluga and Tula regions. While damages are being assessed, the incidents highlight an intensification of Ukraine's air operations, with fires reported at several locations.
Meanwhile, Russia continues its own air strikes on Ukraine, with the conflict ongoing as both sides attempt to solidify their positions before the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who pledges to swiftly address the war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
