Assault on Sarpanch Sparks Outrage in Latur

A villager's anger escalated into violence in Latur district as a mob allegedly assaulted the sarpanch, Shaikh Rubab, on Saturday. The altercation reportedly stemmed from an incident where a relative of one attacker suffered an electric shock.

Police at Nilanga station responded by registering a case against three individuals following a complaint from the sarpanch. According to the investigating officer, Inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi, the suspects include Bashid Pathan, Vajid Pathan, and Mehbub Pathan.

The attackers not only targeted Rubab but also manhandled gramsevak NS Patil and ransacked the panchayat office. Despite the seriousness of the accusations, no arrests have been made, although a viral video capturing the incident has brought it widespread attention.

