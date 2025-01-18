Assault on Sarpanch Sparks Outrage in Latur
A sarpanch in Latur district, Shaikh Rubab, was allegedly attacked by a mob over an electric shock incident involving a relative. The assailants also manhandled a gramsevak and vandalized the panchayat office. Police have booked three suspects, but no arrests have been made yet.
A villager's anger escalated into violence in Latur district as a mob allegedly assaulted the sarpanch, Shaikh Rubab, on Saturday. The altercation reportedly stemmed from an incident where a relative of one attacker suffered an electric shock.
Police at Nilanga station responded by registering a case against three individuals following a complaint from the sarpanch. According to the investigating officer, Inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi, the suspects include Bashid Pathan, Vajid Pathan, and Mehbub Pathan.
The attackers not only targeted Rubab but also manhandled gramsevak NS Patil and ransacked the panchayat office. Despite the seriousness of the accusations, no arrests have been made, although a viral video capturing the incident has brought it widespread attention.
