Left Menu

Assault on Sarpanch Sparks Outrage in Latur

A sarpanch in Latur district, Shaikh Rubab, was allegedly attacked by a mob over an electric shock incident involving a relative. The assailants also manhandled a gramsevak and vandalized the panchayat office. Police have booked three suspects, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:52 IST
Assault on Sarpanch Sparks Outrage in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

A villager's anger escalated into violence in Latur district as a mob allegedly assaulted the sarpanch, Shaikh Rubab, on Saturday. The altercation reportedly stemmed from an incident where a relative of one attacker suffered an electric shock.

Police at Nilanga station responded by registering a case against three individuals following a complaint from the sarpanch. According to the investigating officer, Inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi, the suspects include Bashid Pathan, Vajid Pathan, and Mehbub Pathan.

The attackers not only targeted Rubab but also manhandled gramsevak NS Patil and ransacked the panchayat office. Despite the seriousness of the accusations, no arrests have been made, although a viral video capturing the incident has brought it widespread attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025