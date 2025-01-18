Emotional Homecomings: Palestinian Prisoners Set for Release

In anticipation of a ceasefire, the West Bank prepares for the return of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Israel's justice ministry announced the release of 95 prisoners, with charges ranging from incitement to attempted murder. Kafr Niema's Ataya family looks forward to their son, Osama's, release to coincide with his birthday celebration.

The release, however, is subject to legal petitions from the public, allowing individuals the opportunity to challenge specific prisoner releases before the scheduled date.

(With inputs from agencies.)