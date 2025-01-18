Emotional Homecomings: Palestinian Prisoners Set for Release
Ahead of a planned ceasefire, Palestinians in the West Bank are preparing for the release of their relatives from Israeli prisons. Israel will release 95 prisoners, with the Ataya family planning to celebrate their son's birthday alongside his anticipated release, although the process allows for public petitions to block releases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Westbank | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:08 IST
In anticipation of a ceasefire, the West Bank prepares for the return of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
Israel's justice ministry announced the release of 95 prisoners, with charges ranging from incitement to attempted murder. Kafr Niema's Ataya family looks forward to their son, Osama's, release to coincide with his birthday celebration.
The release, however, is subject to legal petitions from the public, allowing individuals the opportunity to challenge specific prisoner releases before the scheduled date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
